Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that Morejon (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Reports surfaced earlier Tuesday that Morejon was recommended to undergo the procedure after getting a second opinion on his left forearm/elbow strain, and he apparently wasted no time going under the knife. Morejon will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season, and likely, a sizable portion of the 2022 campaign while he recovers from surgery. The Padres plan to activate Dinelson Lamet (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday to fill Morejon's spot in the rotation.
