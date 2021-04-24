Morejon (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Morejon's placement on the 60-day injured list is simply procedural since he underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday. The left-hander will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign and will likely be sidelined for a sizable portion of the 2022 season while he recovers.
