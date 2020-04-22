Morejon was being stretched out as a starter in spring training before play was suspended, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Morejon started every minor-league game in which he pitched last season, he was used primarily as an opener, logging only 36 innings over 16 outings. He then functioned as an opener and bullpen piece during his five outings in the big leagues, allowing nine earned runs over eight innings. Morejon's diverse arsenal -- he throws a mid- to upper-90s fastball along with two changeups and a curveball -- bodes well for his potential a starter, but he has yet to show that he can stay healthy enough to endure the workload that accompanies such a role.