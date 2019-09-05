Morejon (shoulder) won't pitch again for the Padres this season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Morejon has been on the injured list since early August with the left shoulder impingement and won't rejoin the Friars this season. It's the second time in 2019 the 20-year-old has battled a shoulder impingement. Morejon is progressing towards a return to full health and has resumed throwing. He allowed nine runs on 15 hits over eight frames in his first taste of the majors this season.