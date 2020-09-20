Morejon allowed a run on two hits and struck out three over three innings Saturday versus the Mariners.

Morejon's one mistake was a solo home run to Kyle Lewis, but that had no impact on the result of the game. The 21-year-old Morejon has pitched at least 1.1 innings in all seven of his appearances this year, totaling 15.2 innings overall. He has a 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB. Morejon is expected to mostly be used in multi-inning relief assignments as he was Saturday, although he has also started three games in 2020.