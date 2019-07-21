Padres' Adrian Morejon: Yields run in debut
Morejon allowed one run on three hits over 2.1 innings as the opener Sunday, striking out one batter and taking the no-decision in the win over the Cubs.
The 20-year-old rookie made his MLB debut as the opener for Sunday's contest and did a decent job. Morejon got in some trouble in the first inning, allowing hits to Javier Baez and Kris Bryant before an RBI groundout from Anthony Rizzo. It's unclear how long he'll stay with the big club, but he's used to working in an opening role as he's done so for most of 2019 with Double-A Amarillo.
