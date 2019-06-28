Ruiz is slashing .378/.383/.622 over his last 11 games for Low-A Fort Wayne.

Ruiz has been on an absolute tear at the dish for the TinCaps, as he's mashed all four of his homers on the season over his last 14 games after going his first 51 contests without a long ball. He had hit for virtually no power during his time with the Padres' Class-A and Rookie League affiliates coming into this season, so the recent binge is an encouraging sight. The 19-year-old is still hitting just .252/.320/.372 through 242 at-bats due to a slow start to the season, but he's locked in at the moment and will look to continue to show he's turned a corner offensively.

