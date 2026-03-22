San Diego optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Jacob tossed a career-high 33.1 regular-season innings with the Padres in 2025, posting a 5.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 33.1 innings across 29 appearances. The righty reliever has a 6:2 K:BB through 3.2 frames this spring but has also given up a pair of runs. Jacob will start the campaign with El Paso, though he could be an option to fill a big-league bullpen spot at some point if the need arises.