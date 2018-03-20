Padres' Alex Dickerson: Elbow injury requires Tommy John surgery
Dickerson (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery at the end of March, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Dickerson had been trying to rehab his elbow in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, Dickerson's condition didn't improve, which has led to him requiring the procedure. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Dickerson was expected to be a reserve outfielder for San Diego. However, now that he's poised to miss the season, Hunter Renfroe will likely fill said role.
