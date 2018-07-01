Padres' Allen Cordoba: Activated, optioned to High-A
Cordoba (concussion) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Sunday and optioned to High-A Lake Elsinore.
A 2016 Rule 5 selection, Cordoba made the jump from rookie ball to the majors last season and predictably struggled, slashing .208/.282/.297 across 227 plate appearances. After sustaining a concussion in a February car crash, Cordoba was sidelined for nearly four months before he resumed a rehab assignment June 11. With his 20-day rehab window coming to a close, Cordoba will now settle into a full-time role at Lake Elsinore, where he should have a better chance at finding success against more age-appropriate competition.
