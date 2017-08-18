Cordoba entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter, walking and stealing his second base of the season in a 2-1 loss to Washington.

Cordoba hasn't started a game since July 26 despite a constant spot on the 25-man roster. The 21-year-old's production tailed off after a hot start to the season, and he currently owns a disappointing .219/.293/.315 slash line in 208 plate appearances. The Padres' regular fourth outfielder, Matt Szczur, is away from the team on paternity leave, so Cordoba could see a rare start should any of the club's starting outfielders receive a maintenance day.