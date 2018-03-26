Padres' Allen Cordoba: Expected to hit 60-day DL
The Padres are expected to place Cordoba (concussion) on the 60-day disabled list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cordoba is still suffering from concussion-like symptoms following a mid-February car accident, with manager Andy Green indicating last week that the 22-year-old is "not getting better at all" in his recovery. With Cordoba's return to baseball activities not imminent, the Padres will shut him down for the next two months and open up an extra spot on the 40-man roster in the process. After slashing just .208/.282/.297 across 227 plate appearances with the Padres last season as a Rule 5 pick, it's expected that Cordoba will report to the minors once he progresses to the point of playing in games.
