Padres' Allen Cordoba: Heads to DL
Cordoba (concussion) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Cordoba is expected to land on the 60-day disabled list, but the Padres don't need a 40-man roster spot at the time being, so they'll hold off on making that move for now. He's still suffering from concussion-like symptoms stemming from a mid-February car crash, and at this point, his return to baseball activities is not imminent. Cordoba, who hit .208/.282/.297 across 227 plate appearances as a Rule 5 pick last season, is expected to report to the minors once he's healthy enough to return to game action.
