Cordoba (thumb) was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Cordoba, who was designated for assignment last week, was sent to El Paso after passing through waivers unclaimed. The soon-to-be 23-year-old hit .206/.233/.310 across 45 games with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018 before undergoing season-ending surgery in August.

