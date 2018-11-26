Padres' Allen Cordoba: Outrighted to minors
Cordoba (thumb) was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Cordoba, who was designated for assignment last week, was sent to El Paso after passing through waivers unclaimed. The soon-to-be 23-year-old hit .206/.233/.310 across 45 games with High-A Lake Elsinore in 2018 before undergoing season-ending surgery in August.
More News
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Undergoes season-ending thumb surgery•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Activated, optioned to High-A•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...