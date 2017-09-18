Cordoba started in right field and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's win over Colorado.

The 21-year-old was a late addition to the lineup after Jabari Blash was scratched for an undisclosed reason. It was Cordoba's first start since Sept. 2 and just his second since July 26, so the Padres are unlikely to use the Rule 5 draft pick in anything more than a reserve utility role.