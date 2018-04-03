Cordoba (concussion) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

This was always expected, and it frees up a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster for Tyson Ross, who is scheduled to start against the Rockies on Tuesday. Cordoba remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to deal with concussion-like symptoms stemming from a mid-February car crash. He won't be eligible to return until June.