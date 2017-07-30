Cordoba is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cordoba appeared poised to take over as the Padres' regular shortstop after Erick Aybar was placed on the disabled list July 22 with a fractured foot, but with the rookie recording just one hit in 16 at-bats since that time, he may have fallen behind Dusty Coleman on the depth chart. Coleman will pick up his third start in four games Sunday.