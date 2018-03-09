Cordoba (concussion) remains without a timetable for return, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Cordoba suffered a concussion during a car accident in mid-February and still does not appear to be close to returning to action. The shortstop attempted to participate in some individual drills recently but apparently experienced some sensitivity to the light and workload, so the Padres quickly shut him down again. At this point, it's hard to say if Cordoba will be ready for Opening Day.