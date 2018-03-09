Padres' Allen Cordoba: Taking it slowly in concussion rehab
Cordoba (concussion) remains without a timetable for return, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Cordoba suffered a concussion during a car accident in mid-February and still does not appear to be close to returning to action. The shortstop attempted to participate in some individual drills recently but apparently experienced some sensitivity to the light and workload, so the Padres quickly shut him down again. At this point, it's hard to say if Cordoba will be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Still sidelined with concussion•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Dealing with concussion•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Touched up in recent car crash•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Receives rare start Sunday•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Comes off bench to steal base•
-
Padres' Allen Cordoba: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...