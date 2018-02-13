Cordoba will be brought along slowly at the start of spring training after he was part of a car accident recently, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear exactly what is ailing the 22-year-old, but the Padres likely want to take things slowly with him even if it's something minor. It doesn't seem like this should affect his availability for the start of the regular season, but more information should come forth as he ramps up his activity. After batting .208 with the Padres last season, Cordoba will likely head back to the minors for more seasoning.