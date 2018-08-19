Cordoba underwent season-ending surgery to repair UCL damage in his left thumb Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After spending the entirety of the 2017 season on the Padres' roster as a Rule 5 pick, Cordoba went all the way back down to High-A Lake Elsinore this year, hitting just .206/.233/.310 in 45 games. He'll look to continue climbing the levels next year but is far from returning to the big leagues.

