Padres' Allen Cordoba: Wears golden sombrero Saturday
Cordoba started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Saturday's loss to the Giants.
With Erick Aybar (foot) being placed on the disabled list, Cordoba was the only shortstop left on the roster. He did not take advantage of the opportunity, turning in one of the worst stat lines a major leaguer could imagine. The 21-year-old has flashed some potential in spurts this season, but his overall slash line of .231/.289/.320 in 187 plate appearances leaves much to be desired. Despite Saturday's rough go of things, Cordoba should continue to see starts until either Aybar returns or another shortstop is called up from the minors.
