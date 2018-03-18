Padres' Allen Craig: Heads to minor-league camp
The Padres reassigned Craig to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Craig hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2015 and doesn't appear likely to return anytime soon following back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in the International League as a member of the Red Sox organization. The 33-year-old will serve as outfield depth for the Padres at Triple-A El Paso this season after inking a minor-league deal with San Diego in January.
