Padres' Allen Craig: Heads to minor-league camp

The Padres reassigned Craig to their minor-league camp Sunday.

Craig hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2015 and doesn't appear likely to return anytime soon following back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in the International League as a member of the Red Sox organization. The 33-year-old will serve as outfield depth for the Padres at Triple-A El Paso this season after inking a minor-league deal with San Diego in January.