Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Comes to terms with San Diego
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Espinoza signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Espinoza made his big-league debut in 2022 with the Cubs, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with a 19:4 K:BB across 18.1 frames. He'll likely be a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.
