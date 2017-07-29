Espinoza (forearm) is expected to be sidelined through the end of the 2018 season after he undergoes Tommy John surgery next week, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The timing of Espinoza's injury and subsequent surgery is particularly unfortunate as it'll not only cost him the rest of the 2017 campaign, but also the 2018 season in all likelihood. Espinoza battled through forearm issues for much of the season, and a recent flareup during a bullpen session resulted in him getting the dreaded news that he'd require the surgery. Fortunately, Espinoza won't turn 20 until the end of August, so he'll still have his prime in front of him when he returns in 2019.