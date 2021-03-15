Espinoza (finger) is listed among the Padres' available relievers for Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

If Espinoza is in fact summoned from the bullpen once starter Blake Snell exits the game, it would mark the 23-year-old's first appearance in affiliated ball since September 2016. Espinosa has endured myriad arm issues over the four seasons that followed, including a pair of Tommy John surgeries. Though he made a full recovery from the second elbow reconstruction procedure ahead of spring training, his integration into the Padres' pitching schedule was delayed due to a blister on his right hand. He's since overcome that minor concern, so he'll finally be able to make his long-awaited return to the mound. Due to the extensive time he's missed along with the fact that he has yet to pitch above the Low-A level, Espinoza is expected to be assigned to the Padres' minor-league camp in the coming days.