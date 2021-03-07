Espinoza hasn't been throwing due to a blister on a finger on his right hand, but he could get into a game sometime next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Espinoza is in camp looking to show that his stuff can still play following a pair of Tommy John surgeries that have kept him from pitching professionally since 2016. Fortunately, the blister issue is minor in comparison, and it appears that Espinoza isn't far away from making his spring debut. The right-hander will likely open the season in the lower-levels of the minors.