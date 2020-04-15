Play

Espinoza (elbow) was reportedly throwing and looking good in Padres camp, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Espinoza has undergone two Tommy John surgeries in the last three years and has not thrown in a game since the 2016 season. Still, the right-hander is only 22 years old and was once considered among the top pitching prospects in baseball, so he remains an intriguing arm to keep an eye on. Given Espinoza's injury history, he's likely to be eased back into action slowly and held to a strict innings limit when he's ready to resume pitching in games.

More News
Our Latest Stories