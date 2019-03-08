Espinoza (elbow) was optioned to the minors Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Espinoza hasn't pitched since 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was protected from the Rule 5 draft in November and added to the Padres' 40-man roster, but he's still a long way from the big leagues, as he's yet to pitch above Low-A and has just 166.2 professional innings under his belt.

