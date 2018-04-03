Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Out until fall instructional league
Espinoza (elbow) is throwing from 90 feet but is not expected to pitch in games before the fall instructional league, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres will wait for Espinoza to throw from at least 120 feet before he starts mound work, but it's clear that they are not rushing his recovery. He had Tommy John surgery in late July, so a return in the fall instructional league would make sense. In addition to missing all of 2018, Espinoza will have his workload monitored carefully in 2019 as well, so he is unlikely to reach the majors until at least 2020.
