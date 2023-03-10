site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-anderson-espinoza-reassigned-to-minor-league-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 10, 2023
at
1:40 pm ET
•
1 min read
Espinoza was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Padres on Friday.
Espinoza made just one appearance for the Padres this spring, allowing four earned runs through one inning. He will likely begin the year in Triple-A, where he held an 8.31 ERA last season through 26 frames.
More News
12/13/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read