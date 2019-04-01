Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Remains at extended spring
Espinoza (elbow) will remain at the Padres' spring training facility to begin the season rather than reporting to an affiliate, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Espinoza isn't believed to have suffered a setback from his August 2017 Tommy John surgery, so the Padres may just be keeping him around in Arizona as a means of limiting his innings count early in the campaign. Once the Padres feel Espinoza is ready for competitive action, the right-hander will likely report to Low-A Fort Wayne, the affiliate with whom he last appeared prior to developing elbow problems.
