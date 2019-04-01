Espinoza (elbow) will remain at the Padres' spring training facility to begin the season rather than reporting to an affiliate, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Espinoza isn't believed to have suffered a setback from his August 2017 Tommy John surgery, so the Padres may just be keeping him around in Arizona as a means of limiting his innings count early in the campaign. Once the Padres feel Espinoza is ready for competitive action, the right-hander will likely report to Low-A Fort Wayne, the affiliate with whom he last appeared prior to developing elbow problems.