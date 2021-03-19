Espinoza completed a scoreless inning of work on only nine pitches in Cactus League action Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Espinoza pitched in a competitive game for the first time since September of 2016, after undergoing a pair of Tommy John surgeries. He reportedly hit 95 mph with his fastball and worked efficiently despite allowing a double off the wall. Espinoza won't start the season in the majors, though he appears to be at or near full health.
