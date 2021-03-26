Espinoza was optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Friday.
Espinoza returned to game action this spring for the first time since September of 2016 after he underwent a pair of Tommy John surgeries. However, he'll begin the year with the Double-A club after tossing one scoreless inning during Cactus League play.
More News
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Returns to mound•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Spring debut coming Thursday•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Expected to pitch Monday•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Throws sim game•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Held back by blister•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Looks good in camp•