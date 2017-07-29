Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Set for Tommy John surgery
Espinoza was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Friday and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The pitching phenom, who was already on the DL with forearm tightness, felt nagging pain following a bullpen session Thursday, and, unfortunately, it turned out to be the worst-case scenario. Espinoza, 19, hadn't pitched this season after being shut down back in April, and likely won't get a chance to take the mound until late next season at the earliest, though he could be in jeopardy of missing the entirety of 2018 as well.
More News
