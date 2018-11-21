Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Espinoza (elbow) was added to San Diego's 40-man roster Tuesday.
Espinoza underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017, although the Padres evidently feel that he's worth protecting from the Rule 5 draft. He's expected to be ready for spring training and the Padres figure to limit his innings to prevent further injury.
