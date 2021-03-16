Espinoza is expected to make his spring debut Thursday against Oakland, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Espinoza last threw a competitive pitch in September of 2016, missing four straight years with multiple injuries, including a pair of Tommy John surgeries. He was expected to make his spring debut Monday, but the game was cut short to just eight innings. Given the amount of time he's missed and the fact that he's yet to advance beyond Low-A, he won't be anywhere close to the big-league roster to start the year.