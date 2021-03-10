Espinoza (finger) threw 25 pitches during a sim game Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Espinoza has been slowed by a blister on a finger on his right hand in early March, but he threw his first sim game Wednesday since he sustained the injury. The right-hander threw mainly fastballs and curveballs and allowed one single and two walks across six batters. Assuming he feels good after his throwing session, Espinoza could appear in a Cactus League game in the near future.
