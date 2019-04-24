Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Undergoes second surgery
Espinoza has undergone a second Tommy John surgery, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.
The 21-year-old prospect underwent the same procedure in 2017 and was closing in a return to competitive action -- which he hasn't had since 2016 -- but was issued a devastating setback after sustaining the new injury while pitching in an extended spring training game. He'll be out for all of the 2019 season, and is likely to miss a large portion of 2020 as well considering the lengthy rehab process required for the injury.
More News
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Remains at extended spring•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Optioned to minors•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Throwing bullpen session•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Out until fall instructional league•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Expected to miss 2018 season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran