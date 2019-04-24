Espinoza has undergone a second Tommy John surgery, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old prospect underwent the same procedure in 2017 and was closing in a return to competitive action -- which he hasn't had since 2016 -- but was issued a devastating setback after sustaining the new injury while pitching in an extended spring training game. He'll be out for all of the 2019 season, and is likely to miss a large portion of 2020 as well considering the lengthy rehab process required for the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories