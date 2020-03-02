Padres' Andres Munoz: Building up for regular season
Munoz completed his first simulated game of the spring Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Though Munoz reported to camp completely healthy, the Padres are deliberately taking things slowly this spring with the 21-year-old, who is viewed as a key piece in the big-league bullpen in both the immediate and long term. He's expected to toss a bullpen session Tuesday before likely pitching in his first Cactus League game as soon as Thursday. The hard-throwing righty was impressive in his first taste of the big leagues in 2019, posting a 3.91 ERA (3.16 FIP), 1.17 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB in 23 frames.
