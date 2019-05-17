Munoz picked up the save while striking out two in a perfect inning for Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday.

Munoz is posting impressive numbers in Double-A so far, but the most notable aspect of this outing was that he threw a pitch that clocked at 104 miles per hour, per Bill Center of Padres.com. He regularly hits triple digits on the gun, and the blistering velocity has helped him post a 1.93 ERA and three saves over 14 innings. At 20 years old, he remains the most enticing minor-league reliever, and could be in line for a move to Triple-A in the near future.