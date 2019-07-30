Padres' Andres Munoz: Lights out since joining big club
Munoz worked around two hits to cover 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. He struck out two in the 22-pitch appearance.
Though he's only been up with the Padres for just over two weeks, Munoz has quickly gained a foothold in the team's late-inning mix. Through his first six appearances, Munoz has yet to yield a run and has allowed only five baserunners while striking out 10 over eight frames. Blessed with an 80-grade fastball that touches triple digits, the 20-year-old boasts the power arm teams place a high premium on at the back of bullpens. He could find himself in the mix for saves if the Padres elect to deal All-Star closer Kirby Yates prior to Wednesday's deadline.
