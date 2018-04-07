Padres' Andres Munoz: Out with balky elbow
Munoz is being held back in extended spring training with a balky right elbow that limited him during camp, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
The 19-year-old fireballer was a breakout reliever in the Arizona Fall League. A healthy version of Munoz could have climbed from Low-A all the way to Double-A or Triple-A this year, but considering he is dealing with an elbow injury, we may not see him for several months. As a reliever with just 2.1 innings under his belt at Low-A, he doesn't need to be rostered yet in most dynasty leagues, but he could be a closer down the road.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...