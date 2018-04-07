Munoz is being held back in extended spring training with a balky right elbow that limited him during camp, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

The 19-year-old fireballer was a breakout reliever in the Arizona Fall League. A healthy version of Munoz could have climbed from Low-A all the way to Double-A or Triple-A this year, but considering he is dealing with an elbow injury, we may not see him for several months. As a reliever with just 2.1 innings under his belt at Low-A, he doesn't need to be rostered yet in most dynasty leagues, but he could be a closer down the road.