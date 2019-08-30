Padres' Andres Munoz: Picks up first save
Munoz got the save against the Giants on Thursday, giving up one earned run on one hit in the ninth inning before closing out San Diego's 5-3 victory. He struck out two and walked one.
Given his first career save opportunity, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Munoz, as he gave up a run and walked a batter, but he came back to tally a pair of strikeouts and successfully preserve the two-run victory. The 20-year-old has dominant stuff that makes him one of the best relief pitcher prospects in baseball, and he's shown it with his numbers so far, as he's got a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in just 19.1 innings.
