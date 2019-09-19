Play

Munoz won't pitch again this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Munoz pitched 58.2 total innings between the minor and major leagues in 2019, more than doubling last year's workload. The fireballing rookie held a 1.69 ERA following his 20th big-league outing Sept. 7 but appeared fatigued over his final two appearances, giving up six runs in 1.2 innings to inflate his season ERA to 3.91. Nonetheless, Munoz turned a lot of heads in his first stint in the majors, averaging 99.9 mph on his fastball and posting an impressive 11.7 K/9 while frequently pitching in high-leverage situations. The 20-year-old is likely to be a key part of the Padres' bullpen next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories