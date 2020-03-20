Padres' Andres Munoz: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery Friday.
Munoz was shut down for workload reasons in mid-September after posting a 3.91 ERA and a 30.9 percent strikeout rate in his 23-inning debut, but the plan to keep him healthy evidently didn't work. A typical recovery timeline would keep him out of action until sometime in the middle of the 2021 season, though he'll still be just 22 years old at that point and will have plenty of time to develop into a shutdown reliever.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....