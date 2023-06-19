The Padres designated Felipe for assignment Sunday.

After joining the Padres in January 2022 as a minor-league free agent, Felipe earned a spot on the 40-man roster heading into the 2023 campaign after he turned in a 3.63 ERA while striking out 84 batters and recording 14 saves across 62 innings between Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio. The 25-year-old right-hander had taken a major step back in 2023, however, as he pitched to a 6.20 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB in 24.2 innings with El Paso before the Padres dropped him from the 40-man roster. He'll now be exposed to waivers, but if he goes unclaimed, Felipe will remain in the organization and continue to work out of the El Paso bullpen.