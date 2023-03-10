site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Angel Sanchez: Reassigned to minors camp
Sanchez was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings this spring, but not having played affiliated ball since 2017 will require him to spend a bit of time in the Padres' farm system.
