Adams is fully recovered from ACL surgery and healthy for the 2021 season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Adams was acquired from the Mariners to bolster the Padres' bullpen just prior to the trade deadline last season. He wasn't particularly effective in the short stint with his new club, but disclosed that he was still getting back to full strength after recovering from ACL surgery. Reports to this point in camp suggest that his velocity has returned and his command has been sharp. Though not likely to factor into the saves picture, Adams could occupy a high-leverage role in the Padres' bullpen.