Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
