Manager Bob Melvin clarified that the forearm injury that Adams picked up in his relief appearance in Tuesday's 13-2 loss to the Giants is considered mild, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Adams will avoid a trip to the injured list for now, but those plans could change if the Padres aren't confident the right-hander will be ready to go for the Padres' upcoming four-game series with Atlanta that begins Thursday. He's made two relief appearances for San Diego so far this season, striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings while also picking up a win.